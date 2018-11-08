Okeechobee County teacher accused of sex with 14-year-old female student, sheriff's office says

An Okeechobee County teacher is facing charges that he had sex with a 14-year-old female student, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office has charged Richard Shane Miller with three counts of lewd & lascivious battery, victim 12-15 years of age.

The 27-year-old Miller is a teacher for the Okeechobee School District at the Freshman Campus, authorities said.

A relationship developed between the teenager and teacher during the current school year, the sheriff's office said.

The charges Miller faces are second-degree felonies and he's currently in the Okeechobee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.