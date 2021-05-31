Okeechobee County issues precautionary boil water notice

The Okeechobee Utility Authority issued a precautionary boil water notice on Monday morning.

Officials say the notice is due to a loss of pressure throughout the system.

In a separate incident, the city of West Palm Beach has been under a drinking water advisory since Friday.

According to the city, elevated levels of a toxin produced by cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, have been detected in the raw water samples collected from the East Lobe of Clear Lake and the finished water at the treatment plant that supplies water to West Palm Beach, Palm Beach and South Palm Beach.