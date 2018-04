OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after crashing into a truck in Okeechobee County.

Florida Highway Patrol says 70-year old Ricky Pruitt of Okeechobee was driving a 2000 Honda CN250 motorcycle southbound on U.S. Highway 441 at 1:34 p.m.

Pruitt failed to observe slowing traffic ahead and collided with the rear of a Ford F150 truck.

Pruitt died as a result of his injuries. FHP says he was not wearing a helmet.