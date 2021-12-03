11-year-old arrested after bringing BB gun to Seminole Elementary School

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — An 11-year-old student at an Okeechobee County school was arrested Thursday after bringing a BB gun to campus.

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, a concerned student told a teacher at Seminole Elementary School that another student was carrying a gun.

The student in question was approached by a teacher and searched by another staff member.

Deputies said a BB gun was found in the student's waistband.

The gun, which deputies said looked like a real handgun, was confiscated, and the student was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Deputies said there was no threat made to anyone on campus.

The student was not identified.