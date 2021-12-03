Watch
11-year-old arrested after bringing BB gun to Seminole Elementary School

Deputies say gun looked like real handgun
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office
According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, this is the BB gun that an 11-year-old student at Seminole Elementary School had on campus.
Posted at 11:10 AM, Dec 03, 2021
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — An 11-year-old student at an Okeechobee County school was arrested Thursday after bringing a BB gun to campus.

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, a concerned student told a teacher at Seminole Elementary School that another student was carrying a gun.

The student in question was approached by a teacher and searched by another staff member.

Deputies said a BB gun was found in the student's waistband.

The gun, which deputies said looked like a real handgun, was confiscated, and the student was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Deputies said there was no threat made to anyone on campus.

The student was not identified.

