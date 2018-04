A 22-year-old man died early Sunday in a head-on crash in Okeechobee County.

Florida Highway Patrol says at 1:03 a.m. Sunday, 43-year-old Jerome Storie of Bartow, Florida was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado the wrong direction in the northbound lane of U.S. 441.

Storie's vehicle crashed head-on info a Chrysler 300 driven by Diego Vega of Okeechobee.

Storie was transported by air to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. He is listed in critical condition.

Vega was pronounced dead on scene by Okeechobee Fire Rescue.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.