Two men suspected in Lake Park pizza robberies, sheriff's office says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Two armed men robbed two separate pizza restaurants Friday night in Lake Park, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

They first targeted the Domino’s Pizza located in the 400 block of Northlake Blvd around 10:17 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Six minutes later investigators said they walked into Little Caesar’s Pizza in the 2800 block of Northlake Blvd.

The sheriff's office described one suspect as a black male, approximately 5’10 – 6’, wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The other was identified as a black male, approximately 5’ 9”, wearing a black sweatshirt, gray pants and a splint or cast on his left hand.

If you have any information you are urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.