Tequesta building evacuated, deemed unsafe for residents

TEQUESTA, Fla. — A three-story Tequesta residential building has been evacuated and deemed unsafe for residents by a building official, village authorities said Wednesday.

A Tequesta building official was alerted to the property, located at 200 Waterway Road, by an engineer working on a nearby project.

During a visual inspection with the Village of Tequesta's fire chief, the official said columns in the building showed significant deterioration and cracking, and the property was deemed unsafe for residents.

Residents were evacuated and won't be allowed to return until the necessary repairs are completed and the property is inspected and declared safe by a structural engineer, village officials said.

WPTV Here's a wider aerial view of a residential building at 200 Waterway Road that's been deemed unsafe, April 13, 2022, in Tequesta, Fla.

"While it is unfortunate that residents are being displaced and relocated, we are extremely grateful to the quick response of our Building, Fire, and Police Departments," Tequesta Mayor Molly Young said in a news release. "Our main priority is to ensure the safety of our residents."

The property's homeowners' association has hired a local company to stabilize the building and repair the issues of concern. It's unclear how long the work will take.

Until then, the HOA is helping residents with their relocation needs.