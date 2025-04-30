Local businessman auctions prized Corvette to support Hannah's Home

A local businessman is going the extra mile to support an organization that helps homeless, single, pregnant young women gain independence.

Hannah's Home of South Florida in Tequesta is a maternity home, which helps single, homeless pregnant women. Whether it's continuing their education or finding a job, Hannah's Home helps them overcome adversity.

Local businessman auctions prized Corvette for Hannah's Home

Last weekend, businessman Nick Mastroianni had one of his cars auctioned off and will donate the money to Hannah's Home.

His 2019 Corvette was auctioned off at the Barrett-Jackson auction at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

"If I can be a small part of helping them find their way in life, and maybe finding a path to success, finding a path to belief in God and themselves, then I think it's my obligation in life to do that," Mastroianni said. "I've been blessed with some good fortune from hard work and God's been good to me."

The Corvette was auctioned off for $110,000.