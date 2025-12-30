Historic American Legion in Tequesta receives free roof replacement

TEQUESTA, Fla. — A building where veterans gather to help their community is getting a full makeover.

WPTV Anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim examined the progress on a new roof installation at American Legion Post 271 off US-1 in Tequesta— a site that's been around since 1955.

The roof was badly in need of replacement, so Whiting Roofing of Palm City is installing a new one, free of charge.

Trim listened to the impact this will have on the 300-member Legion, which has been around since the '40s and is the only post in Northern Palm Beach County.

“It means to us we’ll be able to go out and pay our insurance next month," American Legion Post 271 Commander Dave Pietrafese said. "The future of our building is uncertain at this time, but I do want to make sure our charter is here for generations to come.”

Whiting Roofing General Manager John Buss is happy for the opportunity to help the Legion.

"I'm Glad they selected us for this project," Buss said. "We’d do it again in a heartbeat, that’s for sure.”

The Tequesta Fire Department is also donating its time and resources to build a new access ramp to the building, starting in early January.