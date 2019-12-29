Classic car fan enjoys one of his 'last wishes' with hot rod cruise around Tequesta

TEQUESTA, Fla. -- A terminally ill classic car fan was able to enjoy one of his "last wishes" by taking a ride in a Pontiac GTO during a hot rod cruise on Saturday.

Ian Fike contacted his friend Sgt. Raymond Korkowski and said his father, Randy Fike, only has a few weeks to live and one of his last wishes was to ride around town in a 1966-1968 Pontiac GTO.

Korkowski was able to locate one of his friends, Anthony Mastroianni, through Facebook and set up the ride.

Korkowski thought it would be a cool idea to not only have the Pontiac GTO involved, but to organize a hot rod cruise session.

On Saturday, Korkowski and the rest met up at the Tequesta police station, headed to pick up Fike at his house, and did a cruise from Jupiter Island to Bridge Road and back down U.S. 1 to Tequesta.