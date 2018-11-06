Sea turtle nesting season wraps up in Palm Beach County with strong numbers

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Sea turtle nesting season in Palm Beach County has officially ended, and while numbers didn’t break any records, it was still a strong showing.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

This is despite red tide impacting our beaches at the end of September and beginning of October.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center monitored red tide conditions closely for days and looked for any potential impacts on turtles.

Loggerhead reports a total of 11,951 nests, including 154 leatherbacks, 10,977 loggerheads and 820 greens across a 9.5-mile stretch from Juno Beach to Tequesta.

The marinelife center said it will hold off on calling these the final numbers of the season to make sure there are not any late nesters.

Even though nesting season is over, nests will continue to hatch through the end of the year, so they want the public to continue to follow the nesting season do's and don'ts.