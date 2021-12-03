World War II veteran's 101st birthday celebrated in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. – Friends, family, first responders and law enforcement came together to celebrate a World War II Army veteran on his 101st birthday.

Al Kaiserman was greeted by a parade of cars and a tank outside his Palm Beach Gardens home Friday.

The procession was led by the Palm Beach Beach Gardens Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The veteran enlisted in the military at age 21 and served for five years as a combat medic in Italy during the war.

“My dad has always been a hero to me,” said Richard Kaiserman. “But it’s only been in recent years where he’s been telling me some of the stories and you realize he really was a hero.”

Bruce Lowenthal Al Kaiserman

Following the war, he attended New York University where he met his wife, Mickey.

“It was so wonderful,” said Mickey Kaiserman. “We love each other just as much today, 72 years later, as we did then. It’s a love affair.”

Kaiserman spent his career as a principal and assistant principal in Harlem public schools in New York City, commuting from his home in Queens for 30 years.

WPTV

Kaiserman moved to Palm Beach Gardens with his wife, Mickey, in 1990. The couple has been happily married for more than 70 years and had two children.

Friends and family say he is loved and adored by all who know him.

“Every day we give each other a good morning kiss and every night we give each other a good night kiss and we're still in love,” Mickey Kaiserman said.