Woman, 73, dies in collision with dump truck on Bee Line Highway

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A 73-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after a crash involving a dump truck in Palm Beach Gardens.

The accident happened at around 6:17 a.m. at Bee Line Highway and PGA Boulevard.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Margaret Zenga was driving her white Mercedes in the westbound lanes of PGA Boulevard and stopped at the intersection of Beeline Highway at a red light, in the left turn lane.

The driver of the dump truck was traveling northwest on Beeline Highway and approached the intersection of PGA Boulevard on a green light.

As the driver of the dump truck approached the intersection, Zenga, for undetermined reasons, began to make the left turn into the path of the dump truck. The front of the truck struck the driver side Zenga's car.

Rescue crews took Zenga to St Mary's Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

The crash caused traffic delays for hours.