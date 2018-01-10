William Weed: Ex-Palm Beach Gardens athletic director due in court to faces video voyeurism charges

The former Palm Beach Gardens athletic director is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning to faces charges of video voyeurism and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Palm Beach Gardens police arrested Weed in May 2017, accusing him of using a covert camera to obtain videos and images of a female juvenile.

Weed previously resigned from the Palm Beach County School District, effective June 5, 2017. The school district said Weed was reassigned prior to his arrest.

Detectives seized several electronic devices from Weed's home last February.

The hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.