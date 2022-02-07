William T. Dwyer High School student dies following 'off-campus accident,' principal says

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Family, friends, and school leaders on Monday are mourning the loss of a William T. Dwyer High School student who tragically passed away overnight.

In a recorded phone call to parents, Principal Corey Brooks said the Palm Beach County student died "following an off-campus accident."

The student's identity is not being released out of respect for the child's family, Brooks said.

Brooks added that grief counselors are available for students and staff members to help them cope with the tragedy.

"Parents, please monitor your students’ behavior for any signs of distress related to this devastating accident," Brooks said in his message. "Please do not hesitate to send any students to a counselor for help."

No other details have been released.

William T. Dwyer High School, located at 13601 North Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens, has one of the largest student enrollments of any Palm Beach County public school with roughly 2,300 students.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.