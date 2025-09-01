'We need to do this': Voices rise in Palm Beach Gardens for Labor Day protest

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Hundreds of labor groups and community activists took to the streets across the country Monday for mass Labor Day protests, including several demonstrations in Florida — with a notable showing in Palm Beach Gardens.

Their message was loud and clear: Uplift the working class, defend essential services, and push back against what organizers are calling the growing “billionaire influence” in American politics and policymaking.

On PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens, demonstrators created signs, chanted and received honking support from passing cars as they protested several policies signed by President Trump or those he supports since returning to the Oval Office.

"We see what's happening, and we really have to stand up," said Diane, a protester.

The protests were sparked in part by President Trump’s recent return to the Oval Office and a string of policy decisions that critics argue disproportionately benefit the wealthy.

Chief among their concerns: the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill,” a sweeping piece of legislation passed earlier this summer. Dr. Susan Foley, organizer of the protest, said the "Big Beautiful Bill" signed into law this summer is a main reason why she is raising her voice.

"Billionaires not being taxed, our health care being decimated, the CDC being decimated, immunizations being decimated," Foley said.

Joining Foley was Tamika Jones, a regional leader with 11-99 SEIU, the country’s largest healthcare union. Jones warned that Medicaid cuts are already having ripple effects in the community.

“They cut Medicaid, the very program that pays for care for elderly patients in Florida,” Jones said. “These cuts are not about saving money. They’re about giving the richest people in this country even bigger tax breaks.”

No one opposing their views showed up at the protest.

Chairman Carl Cascio with the Republican Party of Palm Beach County responded for comment, saying, “Nothing substantive they are protesting… Trump is working overtime to make America number one in the world.”

But on the White House website, President Trump issued a statement about Labor Day saying in part: "Every day, my Administration is restoring the dignity of labor and putting the American worker first… Under my leadership, we are bringing jobs back to America."

The president also said his "Big Beautiful Bill" doesn't tax tips, slashes taxes 15% for those making less than $80,000 annually and creates nearly 1 million new jobs.

But demonstrators said they still want change. “We need to do this, and we need more people out here to fight for us," said Patrice Kelley of Palm Beach Gardens.

Demonstrators stayed out for several hours on Monday, and say they plan to do so again next month.

