Van Leeuwen Ice Cream opens new Palm Beach Gardens location with $1 scoops

New Downtown Palm Beach Gardens location offers fan favorites and Florida exclusive Key Lime Pie flavor during grand opening celebration
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is celebrating the grand opening of its new Palm Beach Gardens scoop shop on Thursday, October 23, with $1 scoops from 1 to 3 p.m.

The new location in Downtown Palm Beach Gardens will offer fan-favorite flavors like BIGFACE Coffee Affogato, Honeycomb, and Marionberry Cheesecake, along with vegan options including Banana Bread Pudding and Strawberry Shortcake. The shop will also serve seasonal specials and the Florida exclusive flavor, Key Lime Pie.

The Palm Beach Gardens location features custom ceramic tiling inspired by the Marionberry Cheesecake and Praline Butter Cake ice cream flavors. Interactive counter seating allows guests to watch waffle cones being made.

The shop will offer scoops, sundaes, milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches, and pints-to-go. Van Leeuwen is known for its playful flavors, high-quality ingredients, and community-focused atmosphere.

The grand opening runs from 1 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, October 23. Regular store hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

The new Van Leeuwen Ice Cream shop is located at 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave. in Palm Beach Gardens.


