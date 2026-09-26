Spirit Halloween opens seasonal store at former Winn-Dixie in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Spirit Halloween is opening a seasonal store at a former Winn-Dixie location in Palm Beach Gardens.

The Halloween retailer is moving into the vacant space at Gardens Park Plaza, located at 8924 North Military Trail. The Palm Beach Gardens location is listed as opening in September.

Spirit Halloween stores typically carry Halloween costumes for adults and children, decorations, animatronics, accessories and other seasonal merchandise.

The Palm Beach Gardens store is one of the retailer's temporary locations that pop up in vacant retail spaces ahead of Halloween each year. An exact opening date and store hours were not listed in the available information for the location.

Spirit Halloween – Gardens Park Plaza

8924 North Military Trail

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

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