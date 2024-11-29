Shoppers pack the Gardens Mall during Black Friday

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The holiday shopping season kicked-off on Black Friday for some shoppers at the Gardens Mall.

The mall told WPTV it expects thousands of shoppers, exceeding sales from last year.

“I can barely get passed the racks and everything,” said shopper, Eleana Durbin.

Some shoppers compared store crowds to scenes from a movie.

“Sephora is like a mob scene,” said shopper Lena Finklestein. “It’s like The Hunger Games, but for makeup and skin care."

Others shared how Black Friday is an activity for the whole family. One shopper, Keith Benoit, even brought his two dogs.

“Everybody wants to pet them,” said Benoit. “They want to say hello to them, so its kinda fun.”

Despite the crowds, shopper Joe Bullardo said people were pleasant to be around.

“Everybody saying hello,” said Bullardo. They say, ‘hey, how are you doing today’,' ‘hey, happy holidays.' It's good stuff.”