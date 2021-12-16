Semmie Williams Jr. indicted by grand jury in fatal stabbing of Ryan Rogers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Palm Beach Gardens boy has been indicted by a grand jury.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced Thursday that Semmie Williams Jr. was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.

"My office is committed to seeking justice for the family of Ryan Rogers in a case that has greatly disturbed and saddened our community and beyond," Aronberg said in a statement. "Because this is a pending criminal case, I cannot make any further extra-judicial statements as we move forward with the prosecution of this defendant."

Williams, 39, is accused of killing the 14-year-old boy Nov. 15 after he went out for a bicycle ride and never returned home.

Rogers' body was discovered the next day in a wooded area off Central Boulevard near the Interstate 95 overpass.

Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clint Shannon said Williams was a "homeless drifter" who stabbed Rogers to death in what appears to have been "a completely random act."

DNA evidence collected at the scene linked Williams to the crime.

Contact 5 previously reported Williams had tried to choke a senior citizen to death in Atlanta under similar circumstances in 2014. But an Atlanta judge, in 2018, ordered Williams released despite a history of severe mental illness.

A first-degree murder charge is punishable by up to life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.