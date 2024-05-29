Police investigate death of professional golfer Grayson Murry

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Police have launched an investigation into professional golfer Grayson Murry's death.

Palm Beach Gardens Police say Murry was found in a residence on May 25th, around 11 a.m.

He was 30-years-old.

Murry's parents confirmed that he 'took his own life' to thePGA tour on Sunday.

The initial investigation did not reveal any signs of foul play.

Police say no further information will be released during the investigation.