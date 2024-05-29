Police investigate death of professional golfer Grayson Murry

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Police have launched an investigation into professional golfer Grayson Murry's death.
Palm Beach Gardens Police say Murry was found in a residence on May 25th, around 11 a.m.
He was 30-years-old.
Murry's parents confirmed that he 'took his own life' to thePGA tour on Sunday.
PGA tour champion Grayson Murray dead at 30
5:40 PM, May 25, 2024
The initial investigation did not reveal any signs of foul play.
Police say no further information will be released during the investigation.