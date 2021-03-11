Menu

All-clear given after 'anonymous threat' at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School

Students, staff safe in classrooms during precautionary lockdown
Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV
Police block the entrance to Palm Beach Gardens Community High School after an "anonymous threat" was made there.
Police block entrance to Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, March 11, 2021
Posted at 11:30 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 13:29:02-05

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens Community High School was placed on lockdown Thursday while police investigated an "anonymous threat."

The school district notified parents in a telephone call Thursday morning.

A message to parents said the school was on precautionary lockdown but that all students and staff were safe in their classrooms.

Police blocked the entrance to the campus during the investigation.

The all-clear was given shortly before 1 p.m.

Police and school district officials didn't say what, if anything, was found.

