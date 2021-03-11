All-clear given after 'anonymous threat' at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens Community High School was placed on lockdown Thursday while police investigated an "anonymous threat."

The school district notified parents in a telephone call Thursday morning.

A message to parents said the school was on precautionary lockdown but that all students and staff were safe in their classrooms.

Police blocked the entrance to the campus during the investigation.

The all-clear was given shortly before 1 p.m.

Police and school district officials didn't say what, if anything, was found.