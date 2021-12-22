Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Palm Beach County state attorney's office are investigating a police-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Palm Beach Gardens.

Palm Beach Gardens police said the shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. near PGA Boulevard at Interstate 95.

According to police, no officers were injured, but a man was in custody and was being treated at an area hospital.

PBG POLICE DEPT: "The subject of this shooting is in custody and has been transported to the hospital. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation of this incident along with the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office." pic.twitter.com/tBenkMi449 — Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) December 22, 2021

The large police presence closed the westbound lanes of PGA Boulevard at I-95 for hours.

A large crime scene trailer and several law enforcement vehicles could be seen blocking the roadway.

A woman who didn't want to reveal her identity told WPTV that the man appeared to be hiding by a plaza near RCA Boulevard and then ran from police just before she heard gunshots.

"At the request of the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department, FDLE is investigating the officers' use of force," FDLE spokeswoman Dana Kelly said in a statement. "We will conduct an extensive investigation that includes interviewing witnesses and officers, collecting and analyzing the evidence."

No additional information is being released at this time.