PBSO investigating several car break-ins near Palm Beach Gardens

A handful of neighbors in one Palm Beach Gardens area apartment complex came outside to find their cars broken into Sunday night.

It happened at Country Village off Alternate A1A. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating seven car burglaries there. They say nothing of large value was reported stolen, and they have no suspect information at this time.

Sandra Lewis says she got a loud knock at her door around 8 p.m. Sunday. It was the sheriff's office telling her about the break-ins.

While nothing was stolen from her car, she says it is still very frustrating. "My car that costs me very much money every month, and that's the shame of all of this because there are a lot of hardworking people here, that live in this place and also a lot of retired people like myself," she says.

She hopes whoever is responsible is held accountable.