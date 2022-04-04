Palm Beach Gardens wife recognized for saving husband's life

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Palm Beach Gardens resident and volunteer was recognized Monday after saving her husband's life last October.

Edith Ward was awarded Fire Rescue's "Citizen Life Saving Award."

"We're here today to recognize not only one of our citizens but one of our residents here in Palm Beach Gardens for the actions that she took to save a life, and not only any life but her husband's life," said Cory Bessette of Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.

"Charlie and I were sitting on the deck, and he says, 'I think I'm going to go in and shave.' I heard a bang, and I thought a shelf had fallen, and I went in and he was lying on the bathroom floor," Ward said. "Then I started the compressions. We did it until the firemen arrived."

WPTV Edith Ward describes her actions, which fire rescue said helped save her husband's life.

"Because of that, my wife saved my life," Charlie said.

"Mr. Ward would have not had the positive outcome that he had without his wife doing CPR," Bessette said.

He said Edith's heroics highlight the importance of their CPR training classes.

WPTV Cory Bessette of Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue shares the importance of people learning CPR and how it can save lives.

"To see someone that we've taught, actually myself teaching her CPR, and use it to save her husband's life is awesome," Bessette said. "Once a year we train all of our employees on CPR and AED."

"I'll take it again, and I highly recommend anyone that has the opportunity to take that class to take it," Edith Ward said. "I thank God that I was there to help my husband because I don't think he'd be alive today if I wasn't."

Palm Beach Gardens offers CPR classes upon request. Click here to learn more.