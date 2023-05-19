Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach Gardens

Actions

Palm Beach Gardens teen missing for 3 months

Sadiyah Aria Lindsey, 16, was reported missing on Feb. 2
Sadiyah Aria Lindsey, 16, was reported missing on Feb. 2.
Sadiyah Aria Lindsey, 16, was reported missing on Feb. 2.jpg
Posted at 1:22 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 13:42:08-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has been actively searching for Sadiyah Aria Lindsey, who was reported missing on Feb. 2 from the Inn of America located at 4123 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens.

Since then, police said, she has been seen near the Tanger Outlets in West Palm Beach and at various other locations in Palm Beach County.

Lindsey is described as a 16-year-old black girl, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing between 125 and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has braces and a fake nose ring.

Anyone with information regarding her location is urged to call the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7