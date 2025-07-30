Palm Beach Gardens police, fire rescue save woman from car submerged in canal

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens police and fire rescue made a dramatic nighttime rescue involving a woman who had driven her car into a canal.

On July 24, units responded to the 5500 block of Tamberlane Circle, for reports of a submerged vehicle. The driver was found slumped in her seat, unconscious.

Palm Beach Gardens police released body cam video of the rescue, which shows a responding officer running up to the canal.

Police make dramatic nighttime rescue of woman in submerged car

Four officers swam roughly 20 yards to the car, which was quickly going into the water, and video shows them breaking the rear passenger window to get to the driver, who can then be heard screaming.

"It's gonna sink!" yells one officer.

"He's got her, he's got her, he's got her!" yells another.

An officer is seen carrying the woman in his arms to shore for medical assistance, before she was taken to the hospital.