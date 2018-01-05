Palm Beach Gardens police arrest 14-year-old for setting off fireworks in mall

Jennifer Tintner
1:40 PM, Jan 5, 2018
17 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Palm Beach Gardens police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy accused of lighting a small bundle of fireworks inside The Gardens Mall.

Police say the boy threw the lit bundle near the Nordstrom store and caused a disturbance on Jan. 1.

The 14-year-old, from Jupiter, is facing charges for disorderly conduct and throwing a missile into a dwelling.

Officers took the boy to the Palm Beach County Juvenile Assessment Center.

The investigation remains open, according to police. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top