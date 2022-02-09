Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center performs 19,000 open-heart surgeries

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center just reached an astonishing and staggering milestone of performing 19,000 open-heart surgeries.

The medical center, located at 3360 Burns Road, was the first Palm Beach County hospital to start an open-heart surgery program back in 1983.

Fast-forward to Feb. 4 when the medical center's skilled and dedicated surgeons completed the cardiac program's 19,000th open-heart surgery.

Palm Beach Health Network The medical staff at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center celebrates the hospital's 19,000th open-heart surgery on Feb. 4, 2022.

"Experience counts, and that’s what this achievement represents as an important part of the growth of our cardiac program for almost 40 years," said Teresa Urquhart, the chief executive officer for Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. "When it comes to the heart, we remain focused on advancing the level of care we provide to our patients by adding some of the newest and latest cardiac procedures to our program."

Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, which is part of the Palm Beach Health Network, has received national recognition for its cardiac care.

"This isn’t just our 1000th, 5000th, or even 10,000th heart surgery. It’s our 19,000th, and the success of this program was built upon the experience, skill and dedication of our team to provide the latest cardiac treatments for our patients," said Dr. Neerav Shah, the medical center's chief of cardiology.

For more information about the cardiac services at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, click here or call 561-622-1411.