Palm Beach Gardens man arrested more than a year after fatal West Palm Beach shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach Gardens man accused in a 2025 fatal shooting in West Palm Beach has been arrested more than a year after the homicide, according to court records and investigators.

Joshua Daniel Brown, 31, was taken into custody on May 17, 2026, on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon. Brown appeared before a judge Sunday morning for his first appearance court, where he was ordered held without bond on the murder charge and given a $100,000 bond on the weapons charge. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim's next of kin.

The charges stem from the April 2, 2025, shooting death of 31-year-old Renelle Bernard Lubin in the parking lot of 1100 Henrietta Avenue. According to a probable cause affidavit filed by the West Palm Beach Police Department, officers responded around 8:56 p.m. to reports of a shooting and found Lubin suffering from a gunshot wound to the head near Apartment 4. He was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m.

Investigators said surveillance footage, cellphone records, license plate reader data and witness statements ultimately led detectives to Brown. Police allege Brown communicated with Lubin by phone minutes before the shooting and that cellphone location data placed Brown near the crime scene at the time of the homicide.

A witness told detectives he heard a gunshot and saw a white male carrying a "rifle-style firearm" entering a dark-colored vehicle immediately afterward, according to the affidavit.

Detectives identified a white Jeep Compass with a black roof leaving the area after the shooting and traced the vehicle to a Palm Beach Gardens address associated with Brown. Investigators also cited SunPass data, surveillance footage and iCloud evidence allegedly showing Brown wearing the same clothing seen on video the night of the homicide.

Court records show prosecutors initially pursued a first-degree premeditated murder charge in December 2025, but that charge was later dropped in February 2026. Prosecutors instead filed a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm and obtained a new warrant. Brown remained at large until his arrest Saturday.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner ruled Lubin's death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

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