Palm Beach Gardens Gators football team heading to national championships

Pop Warner National Championship in Orlando from Dec. 2-9
A Palm Beach County Pop Warner football team is raising money to compete in national championship games.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Nov 28, 2023
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Palm Beach County Pop Warner football team is raising money to compete in a national championship game.

The 9U Palm Beach Gardens Gators have been invited play in Pop Warner National Championships in Orlando from Dec. 2 through Dec. 9 and they are hoping to win a national title.

The team has worked hard to get to the nationals but they need help raising money for transportation and housing.

"Please support our boys and this national championship run and we're hoping to bring championship back to Palm Beach County," Brennan Coffey, head coach, said.

To help the team, click here.

