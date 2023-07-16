Palm Beach Gardens families explore first responder machinery

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Families and kids in Palm Beach Gardens on Sunday were able to get up close and personal to some pretty cool first responder gear.

It’s part of the National Park and Recreation Month and it happened at The Gardens Green Market. Palm Beach Gardens officials wanted to give kids a chance see emergency response vehicles, as well as recreation equipment up close.

They could check out police units, fire engines, other machines, and meet firefighters and police officers.

Mark Perkins, a firefighter and engineer, said having this community connection is crucial, and a way to keep people safe.

“Now, they can take that back to their children, so they go and they remind them of what we’re doing as firefighters and paramedics to try to save their lives in those situations,” Perkins said. “I love teaching people what we do, how, why we do it, it’s just great to interact with them and for them to receive us the way they do. It’s just a really fun thing to do.”

