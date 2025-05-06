Watch Now
Palm Beach Gardens DMV security guard arrested after using pepper-spray on customer, officials say

Surveillance footage of the altercation shows that security guard Ossamene Clervoyant was the aggressor
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Ossamene Clervoyant, a security guard at the Palm Beach Gardens Department of Motor Vehicles, was arrested on May 5 following a violent altercation with a man attempting to enter without an appointment.

The individual, identified as Johnny Tyrone Pierre, was reportedly told to leave by Clervoyant, stating he needed a reservation to enter. Pierre was standing in the "no reservation" line.

According to police, surveillance footage revealed Clervoyant escalated the encounter, pepper-spraying Pierre repeatedly and punching him in the face, causing visible injury.

As Pierre attempted to flee, another security guard allegedly tripped him in the parking lot, after which Clervoyant seemingly tasered him multiple times and placed him in handcuffs, stating, "I'm going to mess you up."

Both men received medical treatment. Clervoyant was arrested on charges of aggravated battery.

