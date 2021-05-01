Palm Beach Gardens celebrates her 107th birthday

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Palm Beach County woman celebrated a big milestone on Saturday.

Madelyn Morocco of Palm Beach Gardens turned 107 years old!

She hosted a luncheon with four generations of her family at Harborchase Senior Living.

Her 7-year-old great-grand niece is named after her.

Madelyn has spent 35 years in Florida and is originally from Pennsylvania.

She said the secret to a long life is, "If you are healthy, you are happy. You are happy at that age. That's all there is to it."

Madelyn showed off her talents with artwork she creates from beads and paper. She also said the secret to living a long life is "no sugar" and "a positive outlook on life."