Palm Beach Gardens man arrested, accused of killing father in PGA National neighborhood

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Palm Beach Gardens man was arrested after being accused of murdering his father at PGA National early Friday morning, according to police.

Palm Beach Gardens Police say that they received a call at around 1 a.m. Friday from a resident in the Burwick neighborhood of PGA National. The caller, identified as Ellis Lee, 24, said he believed his father was not breathing after a disturbance within the home.

When police arrived, they found Lee's father, David Lee, 64, dead inside the home with visible injuries.

Following an investigation, Ellis Lee was arrested and is facing charges for the murder of his father. The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

