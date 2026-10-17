PALM BEACH CO., Fla. — Protesters gathered in Palm Beach County as part of a nationwide “No Kings” day of action, with local organizers putting a focus on encouraging people to vote early ahead of the November midterm elections.

The rally was organized locally by Speaking Up for America - Indivisible. Group leader Susan Foley said Saturday’s demonstration marked the organization’s eighth rally in two years and its fourth No Kings rally.

“Today is a special day, our fourth No Kings rally,” Foley said. “This one is special because of its mission to vote early.”

WATCH: Palm Beach County ‘No Kings’ rally urges early voting

No Kings Rally

Foley said organizers are encouraging people to cast their ballots early rather than waiting until Election Day.

“If you vote early, your vote is locked in,” Foley said.

But for protesters who came out Saturday, the rally was also an opportunity to speak about issues they would like to see addressed both nationally and closer to home.

WPTV's Christy Waite listened to protesters like Ann Hunter. She says she wants to see more attention paid to the financial challenges facing families.

“More consideration to the middle class and people that are in desperate circumstances struggling with their food, healthcare, everyday living expenses,” Hunter said.

For Cynthia Heller, a former educator, education funding is among the issues that brought her out.

“I was in education, so I would like to see more money go into education,” Heller said.

Protesters said events like Saturday’s also give members of the community an opportunity to come together around issues that are important to them.

One protester emphasized that regardless of political affiliation, participating in the election is what matters.

“I am happy to see people here, and no matter how they vote, they have to vote,” the protester said.

Similar demonstrations have taken place across the region, from Palm Beach County to Vero Beach, as protesters continue to make their voices heard ahead of the November elections.

