PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Gardens Classic is a staple in Palm Beach County, welcoming over 200 top youth soccer teams across Florida and Canada.

The Palm Beach Gardens Classic hosts kids from ages 9-19, welcoming some of the top youth soccer teams across the country.

267 teams are competing for three days for the title of the 2025 2025 Palm Beach Gardens Classic Champions.

WPTV Reporter Kendall Hyde spent the day at the tournament Saturday and talked with some coaches as players, including those from Palm Beach Gardens Predators soccer club— the hosting team which uses the spring games to prepare its players for the upcoming travel soccer season.

WATCH: Youth soccer players share why they enjoy The Gardens Classic

Over 200 youth soccer teams playing this weekend's Gardens Classic

"It means everything to us," Palm Beach Gardens Predators Coaching Director Steve Burgess said. "I'm just seeing all these teams come from all over Florida, and we even have teams from Canada coming in to play here."

One of the Predators players taking full advantage of the weekend competition is 11-year-old Finnley Hanna.

"It's cool playing on the fields and versing other teams," said Hanna.

One of the 267 teams participating in the tournament is the Cooper City Cobras, who are finding themselves close to the finals after striker Lucas Alvarado inished his game with a hat trick and helped propel his team to a 3-1 win.

"I think it was a very exciting moment," Alvarado said. "It was very fun.