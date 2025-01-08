'One phone call': Disabled couple found living in deplorable conditions gets assistance from officers

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens officers are helping a couple in need.

During a drug bust last week, they found a disabled husband and wife living in deplorable conditions, and say they were being taken advantage of in their own home.

Acting on a search warrant, police arrested three people — Regina Maglio, Rhianne Unfer and William Griffis. They are accused of dealing, and upon their arrests officers seized various amounts of different drugs.

"We got numerous complaints of drug sales right here at this parking lot," said Chief of Police Dominick Pape.

Chief Pape said the conditions of the apartment were terrible, and was shocked when he realized Donnie and Maria, a couple who are well-known in the Gardens, owned the unit.

"They're a part of our community. A lot of our officers know them for 15 to 20 years, and nobody knew or suspected that they could be living in that type of environment."

He also had words for the suspects.

"These three people were taking advantage of them, and of their home, flat-out evil," he said.

Donnie's sister Donna Bourbeau said Griffis was supposed to be taking care of the couple, who are both disabled.

"My brother has cerebral palsy and borderline retardation, and Maria is is disabled," she said.

WPTV Donna Bourbeau, Donnie's sister, got emotional telling WPTV about police finding her brother living in these conditions.

Through her tears she expressed how grateful she is to police, who discovered the conditions her brother was living in.

"They made one phone call, and look what's look what's going on. It's just incredible," she said.

Officers made one call to Christ Fellowship Church, and they came through,

"I actually said, we'll do it sight unseen," Becky Kyle, director of missions for the church, enthusiastically said.

Less than 24 hours later volunteers were renovating Donnie and Maria's unit, at no cost to them.

"Whatever it costs, we're here. We're here. We're going to foot that bill," said Kyle.

It's a transformation that will change the couple's lives.

"Brand new year, brand new start," Chief Pape said with a smile, and Bourbeau could not stop expressing her gratitude.

"They're incredible. I'm gonna tell you, God is incredible," she said.

Crews are expected to finish the work next week and are planning a big reveal for the couple. In the meantime, Chief Pape said more charges are pending for the three suspects.