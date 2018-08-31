Nouman Raja's trial now set for February

Thunder
Corey Jones (l), former Palm Beach Gardens police Officer Nouman Raja.
Jury selection is now scheduled to take place on Feb. 22 in the trial of ex-Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja, a judge said during a hearing Friday.
Raja is accused of unjustly shooting and killing local drummer Corey Jones in 2015.
The trial, which has been repeatedly delayed, is expected to last about three weeks.
Raja's stand your ground defense in the fatal shooting was denied in June.
Trial for #CoreyJones set for Feb. 22 Should last about 3 weeks. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX— Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) August 31, 2018
