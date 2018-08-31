Nouman Raja's trial now set for February

Jury selection is now scheduled to take place on Feb. 22 in the trial of ex-Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja, a judge said during a hearing Friday.

Raja is accused of unjustly shooting and killing local drummer Corey Jones in 2015.

The trial, which has been repeatedly delayed, is expected to last about three weeks.

Raja's stand your ground defense in the fatal shooting was denied in June.