Man starts GoFundMe to help raise money for colleague in need of car

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A heartwarming story of hope and you might be able to help make someone's life a little brighter.

Jose Hernandez has been the head custodian of Allamanda Elementary school in Palm Beach Gardens for 18 years.

Those who have the pleasure of working with him, said he's one of the most genuine people who loves his work, school, students and family. Hernandez is in dire need of a new car to allow him to continue working at the school, so one of his colleagues started a GoFundMe to make sure he has transportation.

“I think when we see a need in our community, if it’s our peers, our colleagues, I think it’s always amazing just to do what you can to help," Jake Jones said. "I started something and it’s become something, which is amazing.”

Jones added that Hernandez is so special and overwhelmed with all the support, but they could use the communities help to raise to the total amount.

The “Go Fund Me” page has nearly $10,000 raised but they want to get to their goal of $20,000, so he can get that car.

To help Hernandez, who the Allamanda family calls an inspiration, click here and donate.