Brush fire breaks out near I-95 and Donald Ross Road

Crews working to extinguish 2-acre fire, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says
A brush fire broke out near Interstate 95 and Donald Ross Road Monday afternoon.
Posted at 6:02 PM, May 27, 2024
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A 2-acre brush fire broke out near Interstate 95 and Donald Ross Road Monday afternoon.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told WPTV the fire was reported at around 4:40 p.m. Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing into the sky near I-95, just before 5:30 p.m.

Still image from WPTV viewer video of brush in flames.

Traffic is being impacted in the area, as Donald Ross Road is shut down eastbound near I-95.

WPTV's Ethan Stein went to the scene near Carrier headquarters and said the smoke was overwhelming. An officer from Palm Beach Gardens told Stein the fire spread to the Carrier headquarters building and that crews with hoses were on the property, as of 6:45 p.m.

PBCFR said firefighters are working diligently to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

