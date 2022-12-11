Homes for our Troops building house for wounded veteran in West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A nonprofit organization committed to constructing and donating specialized adapted homes for severely wounded veterans is building a home for a veteran who was severely injured during his tour in Iraq.

Army Staff Sgt. Juan Amaris was burned over 75% of his body during his second combat tour in Iraq in 2006.

On Saturday, Congressman Brian Mast, county commissioner Maria Marino, and other veterans and members of the community, welcomed Amaris to Palm Beach County in a kickoff celebration.

Homes for our Troops is currently building a specially adapted home for the disabled veteran and Amaris said the home will lift a huge burden.

"It's going to bring freedom. Not only for me but for my family also," he said. "They don’t have to be worried about leaving me by myself in the house, because now I can do a lot of things and be independent in my own house."

Right now, Homes for Our Troops is working on more than 75 projects nationwide.

Construction for Amaris’ home is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

To learn more about Homes for Our Troops, click here.