Hearing held in Venus Williams lawsuit case after deadly Palm Beach Gardens crash

Partly Cloudy
HI: 68°
LO: 59°
A hearing in the civil lawsuit involving tennis star Venus Williams is scheduled Tuesday morning.
In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference following her loss to sister Serena in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Florida police said Thursday, June 29, 2017, that Williams was in a car crash earlier this month. He said the June 9th crash was under investigation, but declined to give further details. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
A hearing in the civil lawsuit involving tennis star Venus Williams was held Tuesday morning.
The lawsuit centers around a Palm Beach Gardens crash in June 2017 that led to the death of 78-year-old Jerome Barson.
At Tuesday's hearing, Williams' attorney asked for access to the bank account records of Barson and his wife for the last five years.
A lawyer for the Barson family said the request is not narrowly tailored and is a "fishing expedition."
The judge disagreed and said it seemed like a relevant motion and plans to grant it. The case will be back in court in 10 days for the judge to rule on it.
His family is suing Williams for wrongful death. Her lawyers say police cleared her in the wreck.
Last month, a judge ruled Barson's family could subpoena Williams' phone records to see if she was distracted during the crash.