Former music teacher in Palm Beach Gardens sentenced to probation

A former music teacher from Palm Beach Gardens pleaded guilty in court Monday.

Terrence Dwarika, 38, was accused of inappropriately touching a boy at a home, a music room and a school bathroom, according to a Palm Beach Gardens police arrest report.

He once worked at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Investigators said Dwarika admitted making contact with the boy but not molesting him.

He pleaded guilty to attempted lewd or lascivious molestation, according to records filed with the court.

He will serve four years probation and must avoid contact with the victim.