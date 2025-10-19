PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Protesters gathered at the busy intersection of PGA Boulevard and Campus Drive in Palm Beach Gardens for what organizers called a "No Kings" demonstration against President Donald Trump's policies and actions.

The rally marked the sixth protest at this location since Trump took office, with organizers expecting it to be the largest turnout yet.

Estimated crowd of near 4 thousand gather for 'No Kings' rally in Palm Beach Gardens

Demonstrators voiced opposition to what they described as presidential overreach and unconstitutional actions.

Mary Kannel, a participant who compared the event to her college activism during the Vietnam War era, said the protest represented resistance against government actions she views as problematic.

"We're fighting against a government that's unjust, immoral, unconstitutional," Kannel said.

However, Kannel noted a significant demographic difference between current protests and those from decades past. She observed predominantly older participants with few attendees under 30.

"Today, I don't see the younger people coming out like we did. I think there's more apathy," Kannel said.

Organizer Dr. Susan Foley acknowledged the challenge of engaging younger demographics but expressed optimism about growing support from unexpected sources.

"We would love to get more young people," Foley said.

Foley reported that some Trump voters have begun attending the protests, suggesting a shifting political sentiment.

"People are changing their minds. People are having massive regrets," Foley said.

First-time protester Ian Mackintosh attended to experience political activism firsthand and show support for opposition to Trump's policies.

"I've never been to a protest in my entire life," Mackintosh said. "I wanted to come and experience it and see what it was all about and to go."

Organizers announced plans for additional protests at the same Palm Beach Gardens intersection, hoping for larger and more diverse crowds in future demonstrations.

