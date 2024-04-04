Watch Now
Emergency crews respond to gas leak near North County Courthouse

Posted at 12:43 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 12:44:38-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Emergency crews responded Thursday to the area near the North County Courthouse in Palm Beach Gardens for a gas leak.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said leak was contained as of 12:30 p.m., but the agency was assisting the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office with traffic.

Emergency crews respond to the North County Courthouse, located at 3188 PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens, on April 4, 2024.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene saw multiple law enforcement cruisers, as well as a fire department ladder truck, in the area of the courthouse, located in the 3100 block of PGA Boulevard.

It's unclear if any courthouse operations were impacted by the gas leak.

