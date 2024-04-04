Emergency crews respond to gas leak near North County Courthouse

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Emergency crews responded Thursday to the area near the North County Courthouse in Palm Beach Gardens for a gas leak.
The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said leak was contained as of 12:30 p.m., but the agency was assisting the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office with traffic.
Our WPTV news crew at the scene saw multiple law enforcement cruisers, as well as a fire department ladder truck, in the area of the courthouse, located in the 3100 block of PGA Boulevard.
It's unclear if any courthouse operations were impacted by the gas leak.