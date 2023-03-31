Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach Gardens

Actions

Duncan Middle School Principal Phillip D'Amico arrested on battery charges

D'Amico's wife says husband kicked her, threw picture at her
Phillip D'Amico, principal at Watson B. Duncan Middle School
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Phillip D'Amico, principal at Watson B. Duncan Middle School
Phillip D'Amico, principal at Watson B. Duncan Middle School
Posted at 9:18 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 21:26:10-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The principal of Duncan Middle School was arrested Wednesday on battery charges against his wife.

The Jupiter Police Department was reportedly called to Phillip D'Amico's house shortly following a 911 hangup call around 8:30 p.m.

Police said D'Amico's wife stated that her husband kicked her in the leg and threw a picture at her after a dispute over infidelity.

D'Amico was arrested and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail without incident.

The Palm Beach County School District sent a note to parents confirming that he has been reassigned to a "non-student contact department" pending the results of an internal investigation.

Duncan Middle School's Assistant Principal, Mirlanda Vereen, will be in charge of the campus until further notice.

D'Amico is due to return to court on April 17.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7