Dozens of Palm Beach County students graduate from ‘Suits For Seniors’ program

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — In just one month, Palm Beach County high school seniors will be turning their tassels, and some will walk away with even more tools to help them launch a successful career.

Dozens of students from Palm Beach Lakes and Palm Beach Gardens Community High Schools will celebrate with a formal graduation ceremony after completing the free Suits for Seniors immersive eight-week leadership program.

The program provides low-income Palm Beach County students with a series of sessions on leadership, financial literacy, careers, and entrepreneurship.

“I was really happy to know that they were supportive, and they listen to the things I've went through,” said Jade Murphy, a senior at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School. “It just made it a lot easier to be where I am now.”

To celebrate the completion of the program, each student is gifted a custom-tailored suit so they’re ready for the professional setting.

“We give kids a chance and opportunity to post-secondary success,” said Tae Edmonds, CEO and Founder of Suits for Seniors. “We expose them to careers and professionals and mentors that we know they would not have met without our program.”

Founded in 2015, Suits for Seniors is the preeminent leadership development program for at-risk high school seniors in Palm Beach County.

“We learned about the transition from high school as a senior into college and into the real world,” said Angel Buchannon, a former Suits for Seniors participant. “We learned about doing taxes, banking, things like that, that you do not go over in high school.”

The non-profit organization has helped more than 1,400 students graduate from high school.

