'Donate back to community': Man grateful for doctors who healed him after crash

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — It's a phone call that no family member wants to get, your loved one has been in a crash and you have to rush to the scene.

Jaime Snarski is a doctor at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. Back in August she got the dreaded call that her father Jim Snarski had been in a crash. Thankfully, Jaime Snarski was at the hospital down the street from where it all happened.

"If it had not been for the airbag, that column would have went right through my chest and my face would have hit the windshield," he said.

Her father Jim Snarski was traveling along Burns Road in Palm Beach Gardens right before the crash.

WPTV Jim Snarski shares how the crash could've been worse.

"His adrenaline was running after the accident. Mine was running just to make sure he was OK," Jaime Snarski said.

The crash left her father with a broken sternum and unable to play the music he loves.

Jim Snarski was music teacher for more than 30 years and has been playing the saxophone and flute for about 60 years.

WPTV Jaime Snarski talks about rescuing her dad after the crash.

After months of recovery and his daughter coming to the rescue Jim Snarski is back to playing music and spreading holiday cheer to the nurses and doctors that helped him heal.

"Donate back to the community as much as I can," he said.

Jamie Snarski said his recovery and story are a testament to his strength and the human bodies healing process. This holiday season Jaime Snarski is proud that her dad and how he doesn't let a crash slow him down.