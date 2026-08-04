PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A redevelopment proposal before the city of Palm Beach Gardens could bring a major upgrade to one of the city's most popular shopping destinations.

The Gardens Mall has submitted a proposal to the city for a 140,000-square-foot Dick's House of Sports to occupy the space once held by Sears, which has sat empty for years.

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Dick's House of Sports proposed as new anchor store at the Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens

Dick's first tried to sublease part of the Sears location in 2011, but after a years-long legal battle between Sears, the mall and the city, those plans fell through. Now Dick's is making another bid to occupy the spot.

The two-story interactive store would sell sports equipment and offer activities including rock climbing walls, batting cages, golf bays and virtual reality sports.

"It's been vacant for a while — we need something new and exciting," mall shopper Jason Brian said. "It'll be really neat to kind of see what they come up with."

The proposal also includes a nearly 19,000-square-foot outdoor sports field that would host events including games, birthday parties and summer camps.

"It's going to be really nice to have something in place there — and especially if it's a solid anchor for the mall," Brian said.

The expansion would add 47,000 square feet to the mall for additional retail space, though it would reduce the number of parking spaces.

Mall shopper Carol Hahn said the project would benefit the broader community.

"It's more opportunities for kids to do things, to be outdoors — for adults and families to get together," Hahn said. "So I think it's a great idea."

Hahn added that the long-vacant space is overdue for something new.

"That space has been vacant for a long time, and we need something fun and exciting going in there," Hahn said.

The plans have been submitted to the city of Palm Beach Gardens, with the first reading and vote scheduled for this Wednesday. The final reading is planned for September.

WPTV

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